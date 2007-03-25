Tongjitang expects $72M from IPO

Tongjitang Chinese Medicines Co, a Cayman Islands-incorporated specialty pharmaceutical firm focusing on the development, manufacturing, marketing and selling of modernized traditional Chinese medicine in China, says that its initial public offering of American Depositary Shares were due to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 19, under the symbol TCM.
Tongjitang expects the net proceeds from this offering to be around $72.0 million and plans to use these to enhance the marketing of its flagship osteoporosis treatment, Xianling Gubao, as well as other products. The proceeds will also help to strengthen its R&D infrastructure and broaden and commercialize its product pipeline; and to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include product licensing and strategic acquisitions of businesses. Tongjitang will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the ADSs by the selling shareholders.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze