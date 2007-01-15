"Too little evidence" for chromium in cholesterol

The January 2007 issue of Harvard Men's Health Watch highlights a number of recent findings on the crucial role that chromium plays in human health. Published by USA-based Harvard Medical School, the journal reports new data showing that, in rats, chromium deficiency leads to high cholesterol levels, though it noted that in humans the results have been contradictory.
According to the review article, with such scattered findings, it is too early to recommend chromium supplements for cholesterol. But there may be an exception to that rule when it comes to low high-density lipoprotein cholesterol. While the best ways to boost HDL are lifestyle changes such as exercise and diet, if those do not help, chromium may be worth a try, as some clinical trials have reported a benefit, according to the Harvard report, which also notes the results of a new study showing the lower levels of chromium the higher the risk.
