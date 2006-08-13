TopoTarget and CuraGen's PXD101 in Ph I trial for solid tumors

Denmark's TopoTarget AS and USA-based CuraGen say they have initiated a Phase I clinical trial of PXD101 as a treatment for patients with solid tumors. The drug, which is a small-molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, is also under assessment in a series of Phase II trials as a therapy for blood cancers (Marketletter August 9).

The Phase I solid-tumor study will be an open-label, multicenter assessment of the compound, which is designed to establish its maximum tolerated dose, safety and tolerability.