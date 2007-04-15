TopoTarget buys Apoxis for $19.5M

Copenhagen, Denmark-based TopoTarget AS has entered into a conditional share purchase agreement for the acquisition of privately-held Swiss biotechnology firm Apoxis SA, and plans to raise new capital through a share offering. The acquisition will add two first-in-class oncology drug candidates in Phase I and Phase II development and enhances TopoTarget's protein drug R&D, according to the firm.
TopoTarget will buy Apoxis for an initial consideration of 14.5 million euros ($19.4 million), payable in newly-issued TopoTarget shares, with potential additional payments, in cash or newly-issued TopoTarget shares at the Danish firm's discretion, contingent on certain future development milestones, corresponding to part of TopoTarget's net proceeds from the relevant products.
The rationale for the acquisition is to further increase TopoTarget's strength in cancer drugs. The deal will add two first-in-class oncology products in Phase I and II clinical development, and the MegaLigand protein research technology platform, to TopoTarget's R&D pipeline.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze