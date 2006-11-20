TopoTarget/Curagen begins dosing in Ph II PXD101 trial

Copenhagen, Denmark-based TopoTarget AS and the USA's CuraGen have initiated patient dosing in a Phase II clinical trial evaluating the antitumor activity of intravenous PXD101, a small-molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer.
This Phase II open-label study is being sponsored by the National Cancer Institute under a Clinical Trials Agreement with CuraGen. Patients enrolled into the Phase II trial, which is an open-label study, will receive intravenous PXD101 daily for five days in three-week cycles until disease progression occurs. The primary endpoint is determination of objective disease response, as evaluated by the Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors criteria, while secondary endpoints include evaluation of safety and tolerability of PXD101, stable disease rates, duration of response, progression-free survival and median and overall survival. Up to 62 patients at sites across Canada and the USA will be enrolled into the study.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze