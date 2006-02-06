TopoTarget/Curagen's PXD101 enters Ph II US trial

Danish drugmaker TopoTarget and New Haven, Conneticut, USA-based CuraGen have started treating patients in a Phase II safety and efficacy study of their histone deacetylase inhibitor, PXD101, as a novel anticancer agent in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell, peripheral T-cell and other T-cell lymphomas of the non-Hodgkin's type.
The open-label, multicenter US study will enroll patients into one of two parallel study arms depending on disease classification. Approximately 25 subjects will be enrolled initially, with an additional 70 following demonstration of activity. The primary endpoint for the trial is objective disease response using standardized criteria and preliminary results are expected by mid-2007.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze