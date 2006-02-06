Friday 22 November 2024

TopoTarget/Curagen's PXD101 enters Ph II US trial

6 February 2006

Danish drugmaker TopoTarget and New Haven, Conneticut, USA-based CuraGen have started treating patients in a Phase II safety and efficacy study of their histone deacetylase inhibitor, PXD101, as a novel anticancer agent in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell, peripheral T-cell and other T-cell lymphomas of the non-Hodgkin's type.

The open-label, multicenter US study will enroll patients into one of two parallel study arms depending on disease classification. Approximately 25 subjects will be enrolled initially, with an additional 70 following demonstration of activity. The primary endpoint for the trial is objective disease response using standardized criteria and preliminary results are expected by mid-2007.

