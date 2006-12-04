TopoTarget increases share capital

Danish drugmaker TopoTarget AS has decided to increase its issued share capital by up to a nominal amount of 4,153,170 Danish kroner represented by up to 4,153,170 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 kroner each, by means of a directed issue to a number of Danish and foreign institutional investors, including specialized European biotechnology funds.
The new shares will be placed by ABN AMRO Rothschild and Handelsbanken Capital Markets after consultation with the company's board of directors. The nominal amount of TopoTarget's issued share capital is, prior to the capital increase, 41,531,710 represented by 41,531,710 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 kroner each.
