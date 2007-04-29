TopoTarget initiates Ph II with Avugane

Denmark's TopoTarget has initiated a Phase II clinical trial with Avugane, a topical valproic acid, in the treatment of acne vulgaris. This double-blind,randomized study comprises four trial arms testing three different dose strengths of Avugane compared to a placebo control group.
Hans Christian Wulf, the coordinating investigator of this new Phase II study at the Bispebjerg Hospital in Copenhagen, commented: "Avugane comprises a novel mechanism of action in the treatment of acne vulgaris. The results obtained in the completed Phase II study show that Avugane may represent a new and interesting therapeutic option for patients who not not respond effectively to current standard medicactions."
