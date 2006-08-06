TopoTarget's Savene cleared by EC

The European Commission has granted Danish drugmaker TopoTarget marketing approval for its first product, Savene (dexrazoxane), a drug that protects a patient's tissue from accidental exposure to anthracycline anticancer drugs administered during chemotherapy.
TopoTargets noted that the US Food and Drug Administration has reviewed its New Drug Application for Totect (the drug's US brand name) and has issued an approvable letter, further details of which were not disclosed.
The European approval means that TopoTarget still expects to launch Savene by the end of the year, noting that this represents a seven-year development time-frame from conception to launch.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze