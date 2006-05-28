Torfarm plans $50M domestic expansion

Torfarm, a pharmaceuticals distributor in Poland, says it is planning to invest around 150.0 million zloty ($49.8 million) in new acquisitions, with the aim of becoming the largest drugs distributor in Poland within the next two years, reports the Interfax news agency.
Warsaw-based Torfarm currently has a 9.7% share of the Polish drugs distribution sector, but hopes to increase this to 20%.
The firm's vice president, Piotr Sucharski, told a press conference in Warsaw that Torfarm plans to buy more than one company in order to reach this goal, adding that it is holding talks with all major domestic groups. He stated that the first acquisition is expected in the second half of the year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze