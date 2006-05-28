Torfarm plans $50M domestic expansion

Torfarm, a pharmaceuticals distributor in Poland, says it is planning to invest around 150.0 million zloty ($49.8 million) in new acquisitions, with the aim of becoming the largest drugs distributor in Poland within the next two years, reports the Interfax news agency.

Warsaw-based Torfarm currently has a 9.7% share of the Polish drugs distribution sector, but hopes to increase this to 20%.

The firm's vice president, Piotr Sucharski, told a press conference in Warsaw that Torfarm plans to buy more than one company in order to reach this goal, adding that it is holding talks with all major domestic groups. He stated that the first acquisition is expected in the second half of the year.