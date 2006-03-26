Torrent Pharma focuses on diabetes

India's Torrent Pharmaceuticals, which just last month announced the setting up of a new division focusing on diabetes products (Marketletter February 27), has now stressed the importance of this business, saying that it currently holds 2% of the Indian oral hypoglycemic drug market, valued at 7.8 billion rupees ($175.5 million), said the firm's vice president of marketing, Sujesh Vasudevan, in a recent interview.

Three products in pipeline

He added that, with the company's diabetes product AzuCa (which is the Spanish word for sugar), "we hope to increase our market share to 15%-20%. Of the seven research projects currently in our pipeline, three are focused on diabetes."