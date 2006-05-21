TorreyPines' tezampanel to enter Ph II testing

The USA's TorreyPines Therapeutics has completed a Phase I clinical trial for tezampanel (NGX424), a first-in-class compound in development for the treatment of acute migraine, and plans to move the agent forward into a Phase II clinical evaluation during the second half of this year.

The single, ascending, fixed-dose, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial enrolled 110 healthy adult males at one center in the USA. Tezampanel, administered subcutaneously, was well tolerated at single doses up to and including 100mg and pharmacokinetic findings showed the compound was rapidly and completely absorbed, the company stated.

According to the San Diego, California-headquartered firm, the AMPA/kainate receptor antagonist offers a non-opioid, non-vascular approach to the management of migraine and other persistent pain states and represents a promising alternative to current treatments.