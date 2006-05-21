TorreyPines' tezampanel to enter Ph II testing

The USA's TorreyPines Therapeutics has completed a Phase I clinical trial for tezampanel (NGX424), a first-in-class compound in development for the treatment of acute migraine, and plans to move the agent forward into a Phase II clinical evaluation during the second half of this year.
The single, ascending, fixed-dose, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial enrolled 110 healthy adult males at one center in the USA. Tezampanel, administered subcutaneously, was well tolerated at single doses up to and including 100mg and pharmacokinetic findings showed the compound was rapidly and completely absorbed, the company stated.
According to the San Diego, California-headquartered firm, the AMPA/kainate receptor antagonist offers a non-opioid, non-vascular approach to the management of migraine and other persistent pain states and represents a promising alternative to current treatments.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze