Toyama grants domestic T-3811 rights to Don-A

Japanese drugmaker Toyama Chemical has signed a license agreement with the Republic of Korea's Don-A Pharmaceutical granting the latter exclusive domestic rights to develop, manufacture and market its novel quinolone antibacterial garenoxacin (T-3811).

Under the terms of the deal, Toyama will provide its Seoul-based partner with bulk chemicals, formulations and expertise in return for undisclosed payments and royalties.

According to Toyama, the agent has shown significant activity against several virulent bacterial strains including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.