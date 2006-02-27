Trading starts on SWX Swiss exchange of Crucell

Dutch biotechnology company Crucell NV announced on February 22 that, under the Exchange Offer on Berna AG (Marketletters passim) approximately 97.0% of all issued Berna shares have definitely been tendered, and that the offer has now been settled.
In terms of the full settlement of the offer, 16,691,492 million ordinary shares in Crucell have been issued and listed on Euronext Amsterdam. As a result there are now 58,112,105 shares outstanding.
February 22 was also the first trading day of Crucell shares on the SWX Swiss Exchange, under the ticker symbol: SWX CR.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze