Dutch biotechnology company Crucell NV announced on February 22 that, under the Exchange Offer on Berna AG (Marketletters passim) approximately 97.0% of all issued Berna shares have definitely been tendered, and that the offer has now been settled.

In terms of the full settlement of the offer, 16,691,492 million ordinary shares in Crucell have been issued and listed on Euronext Amsterdam. As a result there are now 58,112,105 shares outstanding.

February 22 was also the first trading day of Crucell shares on the SWX Swiss Exchange, under the ticker symbol: SWX CR.