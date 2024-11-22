Transcell And Biocure In Research Deal

Transcell Technologies of the USA, a subsidiary of Interneuron Pharmaceuticals, has entered into a research collaboration and license agreement with Biocure of the UK. The two companies will be collaborating on the discovery and development of certain oligosaccharides to treat cancer.

Transcell will utilize its proprietary carbohydrate chemistry to synthesize more potent analogs of Biocure's lead drug candidate, MT2, a small carbohydrate derivative. The US company will also be responsible for the characterization of the key structural features important to the activity of MT2.

Transcell gets a commitment from Biocure to fund research for one year, and will receive exclusive rights to MT2 and any other compounds discovered under the agreement for anticancer indications in the USA and Canada.