Transgene Progresses With Cancer Therapy

- Transgene of France has demonstrated that genetically-engineeredhisto-incompatible cells (Green monkey kidney cells), altered to produce interleukin-2, can stimulate a potent immune response when injected at the site of tumors which can lead to tumor growth inhibition or rejection. The researchers conducted the studies in dogs and cats with spontaneously forming tumors, and found that the treatment significantly decreased mortality over the course of the study. Two Phase I trials in humans have been completed and the data is being analyzed, and Phase II studies are planned for mid-1997.