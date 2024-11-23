Transkaryotic Therapies Seeks Amgen Patent Dismissal

Transkaryotic Therapies and its partner Hoechst Marion Roussel haveasked the US District Court in Boston to dismiss a patent infringement action filed by Amgen in April relating to erythropoietin. Since 1994, TKT and HMR have collaborated on the development of Gene-Activated erythropoietin for the treatment of anemia. "Neither TKT's pioneering Gene Activation technology nor GA-EPO, a truly human erythropoietin, infringe any Amgen patents," said Richard Markham, chief executive of HMR.

HMR has filed an Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration to commence Phase I trials of GA-EPO for the treatment of anemia. The submission results in a $2 million milestone payment to TKT from HMR.

Amgen's share price fell (see page 8) on worries about competition from TKT in trading of more than 4 million shares, as compared to the usual 2.6 million.