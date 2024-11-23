Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies - Progress At Last

The European Commission has decided to submit draft proposals to itsStanding Veterinary Committee and its Pharmaceutical Standing Committee, which go some way to resolving the problems faced by the pharmaceutical industry as a result of the Commission's July transmissible spongiform encephalopathies decision (TSEs). The Commission has agreed on these latest proposals rather than delaying implementation of the original decision, which was the alternative approach under discussion.

The Commission's decision was obviously made with an eye to Commission President Santer's forthcoming meeting with the US President and other senior US officials, scheduled for early December. The original July decision would have blocked imports into Europe of US gelatin and medicines containing gelatin, despite the USA being TSE-free. There was clearly a prospect of a further trade conflict between the USA and Europe as a result. The proposals now to be considered by national officials on the Commission's standing committees are to:

- allow EU member states to derogate entirely from July's decision and allow the use of specified risk materials for "essential" medicinal products;