TRAPIDIL EFFECTIVE IN PREVENTING RESTENOSIS

Trapidil, the antithrombotic agent developed by MasterPharma of Italy (part of the Chiesi group), has been shown to reduce the risk of restenosis in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary angioplasty procedures, according to the results of the STARC study. The compound also proved to be more effective than aspirin in this indication. Data from the study was presented at the European Society of Cardiology's annual congress in Nice, France, on August 30.
Trapidil, or triazolopyrimidine, combines antiplatelet activity of a potency equivalent to aspirin with inhibition of platelet-derived growth factor, which is believed to be an important factor in the reocclusion of blood vessels. PDGF is known to be released from platelets after the trauma of angioplasty, and is thought to stimulate fibrocellular neointimal proliferation which leads to reocclusion.
Although PTCA has led to the complete "healing" of many hundreds of thousands of patients, the treatment is nevertheless associated with a varying but consistent rate (between 35% and 40%) of dilated lesions returning a few months after the procedure. The reason for this high rate is that the initial damage to the endothelium of the blood vessel creates an environment which requires healing, and if this repair process is excessive a new narrowing of the artery occurs. A number of substances released from platelets and other cells are known to stimulate migration and proliferation of cells from the inner layers of the vessel wall to the damaged surface.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze