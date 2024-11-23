Treating Brain Edema With CRF

Interim results from a clinical trial of corticotrophin-releasing factor in patients with peritumoral brain edema have suggested that the drug may be effective in limiting some of the neurological consequences of the condition.
Brain edema can lead to seizures, muscle weakness, loss of coordination and double vision, and can be life-threatening. Currently, dexamethasone is used as therapy but has been associated with major toxicity problems.
US firm Neurobiological Technologies, which is conducting the trials, noted that eight patients have received CRF at doses of 2mcg/kg/hr or 4mcg/kg/hr as 72-hour continuous infusions. Three of four evaluable patients exhibited improvements in neurological symptom scores, but this clinical finding was not backed up by magnetic resonance imaging data. Further trials in this indication, and in head injury and stroke, are planned.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze