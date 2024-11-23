Treating Brain Edema With CRF

Interim results from a clinical trial of corticotrophin-releasing factor in patients with peritumoral brain edema have suggested that the drug may be effective in limiting some of the neurological consequences of the condition.

Brain edema can lead to seizures, muscle weakness, loss of coordination and double vision, and can be life-threatening. Currently, dexamethasone is used as therapy but has been associated with major toxicity problems.

US firm Neurobiological Technologies, which is conducting the trials, noted that eight patients have received CRF at doses of 2mcg/kg/hr or 4mcg/kg/hr as 72-hour continuous infusions. Three of four evaluable patients exhibited improvements in neurological symptom scores, but this clinical finding was not backed up by magnetic resonance imaging data. Further trials in this indication, and in head injury and stroke, are planned.