Trials Confirm Progress On Cortecs' Oral Insulin

UK-based Cortecs International presented data on a Phase I study of itsoral insulin Macrulin at the Controlled Release Society's 24th International Symposium on Controlled Release of Bioactive Materials, held in Stockholm, Sweden, last month, which confirm and expand the preliminary data that was announced last year (Marketletter November 15, 1996).

The results of the trial, which included six healthy subjects who received Macrulin or oral placebo via a tube passing through the mouth into the upper intestine, showed that after administration of Macrulin the subjects' C-peptide response reduced, insulin levels in the blood increased and there was a rise in the disappearance rate of blood glucose, thus successfully meeting the trial challenge. The C-peptide, which is a measure of the body's own insulin production, was reduced by more than 40%.

Each subject was studied twice, once receiving placebo and once being given a commercially-viable dose of Macrulin in randomized order. All the subjects were simultaneously administered a glucose solution intravenously. Blood samples were collected before starting the experiment and at timed intervals afterwards, and assayed for insulin and reduction of C-peptide and glucose levels.