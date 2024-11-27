Trials Delayed At ML Labs, Shares Drop

ML Laboratories in the UK was badly hit last week by reports that two ofits research programs have been delayed and that profits for the year to September 30 had dropped. Shares in the company closed down 24 pence ($0.39) at L1.12 on the day of the announcement.
The company said that a Phase II dose-escalation study of Prolog, its immunotherapeutic for prostate cancer, had been delayed because of "difficulties encountered in obtaining adequate supplies of the clinical trial vaccine" from its contract manufacturer. However, it adds, "patient entry to the study is now back on course."
Furthermore, "due to the shortage of patients," interim data from a trial of its anti-HIV treatment, D2S, "will now not be available until the second-quarter of 1998," according to its report. D2S will target "rescue" patients only - those who are resistant to current therapies. However, it is estimated that only about 20% of patients fall into this category.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze