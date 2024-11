TRIANA Bio is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts and focused on building a molecular glue discovery platform to inactivate disease targets that are difficult to address with any other modality. TRIANA’s drug discovery engine is powered by high-resolution structural insights, stateof-the-art AI and computational tools, and bespoke chemical libraries.

TRIANA’s target first and highly mechanistic approach to molecular glue discovery is focused on inducing or enhancing the degradation of high-profile cancer targets.