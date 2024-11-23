Triangle's MKC-422; Phase I Data Promise

Triangle Pharmaceuticals has reported encouraging data from a Phase Ibtrial with its anti-HIV drug, MKC-422, a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor.

HIV-1 infected asymptomatic volunteers were recruited in the trial and received either one of six doses up to 500mg bid for a two-month period, or 750mg bid for a one-month period.

Significant antiviral activity was seen at all bid doses with a maximal decrease from baseline viral load noted at week one. At the 500mg bid dose, 83% of patients had a greater than 99% decrease in viral load.