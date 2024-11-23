Triangle To License MKC-442 From Mitsubishi Chemical

- Triangle Pharmceuticals has exercised its option to acquire alicense from Mitsubishi Chemical Corp for the worldwide rights to the latter's non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor MKC-442, for the treatment of HIV infection and AIDS. In a Phase Ib/IIa trial, 29 patients were treated with MKC-442 for two months at doses ranging from 100mg to 500mg, twice daily. At the highest dose, viral load was reduced by 94% in the majority of patients after one week. It was well-tolerated, although one patient, receiving 100mg bd, developed a rash, says the company.