Trigen licenses GPVI patents from Millennium

German cardiovascular specialist drug developer Trigen has entered an exclusive worldwide license agreement for patents covering Glycoprotein VI, a key target receptor in regulating platelet adhesion during thrombosis, from the USA's Millennium Pharmaceuticals.

Under the terms of the deal, Millennium will receive upfront payments, development and regulatory milestones, as well as royalties on future products covered by the acquired intellectual property. Specific financial details were not disclosed.

GPVI is a key collagen receptor on the platelet surface. Its contact with ruptured atherosclerotic plaques initiates activation and subsequent aggregation of platelets to form a clot. Heart attacks and strokes occur when such clots form in the coronary arteries or in the cerebral circulation.