Trimeris Approach To HIV

- Trimeris, a US company based at Research Triangle Park in North Carolina, presented details of two novel inhibitors of HIV fusion, codenamed T-20 (pentafuside, DP-178) and T-1052. Both compounds are synthetic peptides derived from a portion of the HIV gp41 transmembrane protein; T-20 from HIV-1 and T-1052 from HIV-2. In vitro studies presented at the AIDS conference show that both T-20 and T-1052 are potent inhibitors of HIV-1 replication in human macrophages and in human peripheral blood mononuclear cells. Clinical trials of T-20 are scheduled for later this year.