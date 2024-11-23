Trimeris' Fusion Inhibitor For HIV To Enter Trials Soon?

Trimeris of Durham, North Carolina, USA, has filed an Investigational New Drug application for its HIV fusion inhibitor pentafuside (T20) and hopes to begin clinical trials in the fourth quarter, Dennis Lambert, director of virology at the firm, told ICAAC delegates.

T20 is a 36 amino acid peptide derived from the HIV-1 gp41 transmembrane protein. This protein is highly conserved amongst different HIV strains and is essential for entry of the virus into host cells. T20 is identical to one of the functional domains of gp41 known as DP178.

According to Dr Lambert, targeting this protein has several advantages over current antiviral strategies: it does not need to enter cells to be effective; it blocks virus-mediated cell-cell fusion and the formation of giant cells (a common mode of virus infection and spread unaddressed by other drugs); and it may act additively or synergistically with other antivirals.