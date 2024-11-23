Trinity Biotech Buys Centocor's UK Unit

Trinity Biotech, which is based in Dublin, Ireland, has agreed topurchase the UK infectious diseases business of the US company Centocor. Trinity will pay $5.5 million in cash and loan notes.

The UK unit develops, manufactures and markets infectious disease diagnostic tests in micro titer enzyme immunoassay plate format. Trinity says that the firm's product line is complementary to its own existing EIA range, and will enable it to access new and significant market segments.

Trinity also points out in a statement that Centocor has recently developed a test for Chagas disease, which has "significant market potential."