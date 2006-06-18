Trophos SA initiates Ph II TRO19622 diabetic pain study

French biopharmaceutical firm Trophos SA says that it will begin Phase II clinical trials of its lead compound TRO19622, which is being developed as a treatment for diabetic neuropathic pain, by the end of 2006.
The drug, which was identified using the firm's proprietary cell screening platform, has demonstrated efficacy against several chronic neurogical disorders, including pain, in preclinical studies. The company added that it would be presenting these findings at the annual meeting of the diabetic Neuropathy Study group in Ystad, Sweden in September.
