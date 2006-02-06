Trophos' TRO19622 progresses through Ph I

Trophos, a French biopharmaceutical company specializing in drugs for neurodegenerative diseases, says it has successfully completed a Phase I clinical trials of its lead compound TRO19622, a candidate neuroprotectant.

The firm says that the agent is representative of a class of novel compounds identified using its proprietary neuronal cell screening platform which, in preclinical studies, promoted the survival of a wide range of neurons in vitro, as well as in several in vivo models of neurodegenerative disorders.

These domestic trials involved single- and multiple-dose studies on healthy adult subjects. TRO19622 was well-tolerated, achieved the effective clinical dose via the oral route and demonstrated an excellent safety profile.