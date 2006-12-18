TroVax recommended for OD status by COMP

UK-based gene therapy developer Oxford BioMedica says that the European Medicines Agency's (EMEA) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) has issued a positive opinion, recommending Orphan Drug designation for TroVax as a treatment for renal cancer.
Mike McDonald, Oxford BioMedica's chief medical officer, said that "the positive recommendation from the EMEA for Orphan Drug designation adds further momentum to the development of TroVax." Dr McDonald added that the decision underscores the need for effective treatments for renal cancer, where current therapeutic options are limited and the prognosis is poor.
Last month, the firm reported that it has initiated a Phase III trial of TroVax in the treatment of renal cancer (Marketletter November 13). The program, which is known as TRIST (TroVax Renal Immunotherapy Survival Trial), is designed to evaluate whether TroVax immunotherapy, when added to the standard regimen, prolongs the survival of patients with locally-advanced or metastatic clear cell carcinoma.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze