TSL announces supportive data from Permacol trials

UK medical device manufacturer Tissue Science Laboratories says that data from assessment of Permacol, its porcine-based collagen patch technology, demonstrate its potential as a treatment for both parastromal hernias and anal fistulae. The announcement, which was made at the annual meeting of the Association of Coloproctology of Great Britain in Gateshead, UK, focused on the results of two pilot studies.
The first trial examined Permacol as a prophylactic used in the prevention of parastromal herniation, and revealed that none of the treated patients developed PH in comparison with the development of the condition by three of the 10 subjects who did not receive the treatment. The firm added that, unlike synthetic mesh-based approaches, Permacol was not associated with any complications or infection.
The second assessment was designed to establish Permacol's short-term safety when used in the treatment of idiopathic anal fistulae. In this program, the product was used either as a solid implanted seton or as fibers suspended in fibrin glue. The results showed that, after three months, none of the patients in either collagen treated group had experienced symptoms of continence disturbance or acute perianal sepsis, which are usually associated with this condition.
