TSL secures Canadian Permacol distributor

UK-based tissue replacement and repair specialist Tissue Science Laboratories has signed a Canadian distribution agreement for the introduction of its Permacol surgical implant products in general surgery and hernia with Canadian Hospital Specialties, a leading national specialty distributor of medical supplies.
Permacol, a collagen and elastin sheet derived from porcine dermis, is a biomaterial which has a diverse range of surgical applications and is especially suited to reinforcing soft tissue and for the surgical repair of ruptured or damaged tissue. In general surgery, it is specifically indicated for the repair of abdominal wall defects and complex or recurrent hernias, the firm noted.
