Tsumura's Sales Drop 10% For Year

Japanese company Tsumura has reported a decline in consolidated sales of 9.7% to 115.8 billion yen ($1.15 billion) for the financial year ended March 1994.
Operating profits declined by 14.4% to 6.6 billion yen compared to the previous year. However, the company posted ordinary profits of 1.4 billion yen, a huge increase of 234% compared to 1993. Even so, a net loss of 2.1 billion for the year was reported by the company.
Pharmaceutical sales decreased 11% to just over 83 billion yen, with operating profits for the division amounting to 8.6 billion yen, an increase of 4% over the previous year.
