Tumor aggressiveness determined by tissue environment, says trial

New research carried out at the University of Dundee in Scotland suggests that the aggressiveness of cancerous tumors may be determined by the tissue environment in which they develop. The study, which was carried out by Sandy Anderson of the university's department of mathematics, was published in the December 1 edition of the scientific journal, Cell.

Dr Anderson developed a complex mathematical model that is capable of predicting tumor growth and proliferation. Subsequent analysis revealed that the shape of tumors, in addition to their environment, is a key indicator of aggression. Specifically, the work showed that more aggressive tumors adopt a "spidery-shape" whereas benign growths were generally spherical in conformation.

Dr Anderson explained that the findings were "important in terms of the surgical removal of tumors," and added that "a model like this could help predict how tumors will grow in different tissue environments, ie, different areas of the body, and what the best strategy may be to treat them."