Turkey Harmonizes With EU Patent Law

Turkey has passed new legislation under which persons or organizations found violating patent protection legislation will be liable to a fine of up to 1 billion Turkish lire ($19,420) and a prison term of two to three years, reports the EBA press agency.

The law is aimed at bringing Turkish legislation into line with that operating in the European Union.

- Retail prices of health care in Turkey rose 3.4% in November compared to October. Health care costs increased 73.6% in the 12 months to November.