Twinrix Pediatric Debuts In UK; 1st Approval For Infanrix Hep B

SmithKline Beecham Biologicals has launched its combination hepatitis Aand hepatitis B vaccine Twinrix Pediatric onto the UK market. This is the first launch for the pediatric version, although an adult form debuted in the UK earlier this year (Marketletter January 20).
The new product cuts the number of injections needed to confer protection against these common travel-related diseases from five to three. The vaccine can be used in infants, children and adolescents from one year up to and including 15 years of age. The injections are given at zero, one and six months, and a complete course provides protection within two to four weeks.
This immunization schedule provides up to 10 years' protection against hepatitis A and five years' protection against hepatitis B. It is not yet established whether booster doses will be required in responders, as long-term antibody persistence data is not available and protection may be ensured, even in the absence of antibody, by immunological memory. In any event, the Summary of Product Characteristics for Twinrix Pediatric recommends a booster after five years to ensure hepatitis B cover.
