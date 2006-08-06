Tysabri narrows Elan's 2nd-qtr losses 37%

Elan narrowed its second-quarter 2006 loss 37% on the comparable period last year, thanks to growing sales of its re-launched multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab). The Irish biotechnology group posted a loss of $90.5 million, while its basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share dropped 62.8% to $0.18.
Industry observers are confident that the US Food and Drug Administration's decision to reintroduce Tysabri with updated safety information will allow the Dublin-headquartered firm to swing to profitability by next year (Marketletter June 12).
Elan also attributed its improved fortunes to strong growth in product revenue, better operating margins and the inclusion in 2005 of a charge associated with retiring debt early, partially offset by the impact of expensing share-based compensation in the second quarter of 2006 and a 2005 gain from the divestment of Zonegran (zonisamide).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze