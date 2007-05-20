UC warning: tobacco ban threatens drug funding

Members of the University of California, USA, Academic Senate have voted 43 to four to reject a proposal to ban donations from tobacco firms. Opponents of the ban cited the threat of a precedent for banning pharmaceutical companies "and other controversial industries" from donating to the University, which received $4.0 billion in contracts and grants revenue from all sources in the last financial year alone, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
The UC's board of regents, of which some members proposed the ban, is expected to accept the decision of the academic senate. Tobacco firms accounted for $37.0 million in donations and grants to the University's researchers since 1995.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze