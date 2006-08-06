UCB 1st-half results ahead of forecasts

Belgian drugmaker UCB has posted first-half 2006 financial results slightly ahead of consensus forecasts, with revenues rising 12% to 1.32 billion euros ($1.68 billion), recurring earnings before interest, tax and amortization of 290.0 million euros and EBIT at 271.0 million euros, both up 9%. The firm added that net profit from continuing operations rocketed 44% to 237.0 million euros, including a net capital gain of 57.0 million euros on the sale of non-core businesses and brands, and after restructuring expenses.

UCB noted that its anti-epilepsy drug Keppra (levetiracetam) saw strong growth, with revenues rising 42% to 365.0 million euros and reinforcing its US market leadership. The group reported a 6% rise to 406.0 million euros in the turnover of its allergy drug franchise, with Zyrtec (cetirizine) continuing to grow in the USA and a steady performance was seen for Xyzal (levocetirizine). The company also said that it was on track for a "targeted launch" of its Cimzia (certolizumab) for the treatment of Crohn's disease in the first half of 2007.