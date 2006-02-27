UCB and Sepracor extend levocetirizine accord

Belgian drugmaker UCB has entered a licensing agreement relating to the antihistamine Xyzal (levocetirizine). Under the terms of the deal, Sepracor, the US firm that originated it, has exclusively licensed all of its patents and patent applications regarding the agent. Royalties will be payable to Sepracor on domestic sales of levocetirizine products. Sepracor currently earns royalties from UCB on sales of levocetirizine in European countries where the product is sold. Levocetirizine is marketed by UCB under the brand name Xusal in the European Union for the treatment of symptoms of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis, persistent allergic rhinitis and chronic idiopathic urticaria.
