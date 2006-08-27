UCB and Verus to commercialize Twinject in Europe

Belgian drugmaker UCB says that it has entered into an agreement with USA-based Verus Pharmaceuticals, covering the European commercialization of the latter's Twinject (epinephrine autoinjector) emergency anaphylaxis treatment. The product, which was launched in the USA and Canada in 2005, is the only one of its type to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada that contains two doses of epinephrine in a single, compact device for self-administration.

Under the terms of the deal, Verus will receive an upfront payment, in addition to future launch and sales-based milestones and royalties. In return, UCB is entitled to commercialize the entire product range in territories outside the USA and Canada. Financial terms of the deal were not provided.