UCB awards Chair in IBS management

Belgian drugmaker UCB has announced the creation of the Chair in Management of Inflammatory Bowel Disease to support the research of professors Severine Vermeire and Paul Rutgeerts of the division of Gastroenterology of the university hospital at the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven. The research concerns the mechanisms of action of biological therapies in IBD and predictive factors for outcome.

UCB's sponsorship of this respected academic chair at an institution recognized for its leadership in the study and treatment of gastroenterology is part of the firm's ongoing commitment to supporting research into inflammatory disease.

The company submitted the license applications for its first biologic, Cimzia (certolizumab pegol) for the treatment of Crohn's disease (an inflammatory bowel disease) with the regulatory authorities in both the USA and Europe earlier this year.