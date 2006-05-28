UCB completes EU MRP for Equasym

Belgian drugmaker UCB has completed the European Mutual Recognition Procedure for Equasym XL (methylphenidate), its drug for the symptomatic treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, with the UK acting as the reference member state.
According to the Brussels-based firm, all concerned member states of the European Union have endorsed the Summary of the Product Characteristics and national marketing authorizations are expected to be issued over the coming months. The agent was launched in the UK, the first European market, last year.
