UCB gets expanded Xyrem marketing license by Jazz

Belgian drugmaker UCB and the USA's Jazz Pharmaceuticals have signed an expanded product license agreement for Xyrem (sodium oxybate). Under the deal, UCB obtains the right to commercialize the treatment for fibromyalgia syndrome, if and when the product is approved for this indication. Jazz has initiated a Phase III clinical program evaluating Xyrem in this indication. The agreement doubles, from 27 to 54, the number of countries in which UCB has commercialization rights to Xyrem. Jazz markets the agent in the USA.
