UCB's Cimzia performs well in psoriasis trial

Belgian drugmaker UCB says that data from a study of its developmental psoriasis treatment Cimzia (certolizumab pegol) demonstrate its safety and efficacy in patients suffering from moderate-to-severe forms of the condition. The findings, which were presented at the American Academy of Dermatology annual meeting, showed that two-weekly administration of 200mg and 400mg doses of the agent significantly reduced the redness, thickness and scaliness of lesions compared with placebo.

Specifically, the trial demonstrated that 82.8% of patients in the 400mg treatment arm, and 74.6% of those in the cohort that received 200mg, achieved a 75% improvement in psoriasis area and severity index score (PASI 75), respectively, while only 6.8% of the placebo group attained such improvement.

UCB also said that it has filed the drug with regulators on both sides of the Atlantic, seeking approval for its use as a treatment for Crohn's disease, in addition to assessing it as a therapy for rheumatoid arthritis.