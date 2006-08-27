UCB's Keppra available to new epilepsy patients

Belgian drug developer UCB says that its drug Keppra (levetiracetam) in now available in Europe to newly-diagnosed epilepsy patients. Specifically, the product has been approved as a monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures with or without secondary generalization in patients 16 years old and over who have been recently diagnosed. The firm added that the European Commission's decision is the latest in a series of approvals that the product has received this year in both Europe and the USA.