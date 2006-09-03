UCB's Keppra cleared in USA as adjunct therapy

Brussels, Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company UCB says that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of its product Keppra (levetiracetam), an antiepileptic agent, as an adjunctive therapy for use in the treatment of myoclonic seizures in adults and adolescents 12 year of age or older, who suffer from juvenile myoclonic epilepsy. The firm added that the indication represents the first US approval that the drug has received for the treatment of a generalized seizure type in such patients. The FDA's decision is based on data from a Phase III, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled assessment of the agent, which demonstrated both its safety and efficacy in an adjuvant setting.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze