UCB's Keppra gets expanded indication in EU

Belgian pharmaceutical firm UCB says that the European Commission has approved the use of its anticonvulsant Keppra (levetiracetam) by intravenous infusion as adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial onset seizures, with or without secondary generalization, in adults and children four years of age and older with epilepsy in the European Union. The firm also reported that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion, recommending the approval of Keppra as adjunctive therapy in the treatment of myoclonic seizures in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age with juvenile myoclonic epilepsy, adding that the CHMP's opinion has been forwarded to the EC for review and a final decision is expected within 90 days.